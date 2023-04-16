Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.28 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $76.18 million and $12.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.