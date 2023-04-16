VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Short Interest Up 83.2% in March

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBVBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Stock Performance

VBVBF stock remained flat at $50.30 during trading on Friday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

