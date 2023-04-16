Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vericity Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Vericity has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Get Vericity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.