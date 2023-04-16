VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,267,740.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,720,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.46 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

