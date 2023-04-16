Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter.

Versus Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VS stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

