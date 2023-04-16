VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.75% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 464,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $753.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $75.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

