Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 63.3% in March

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 1.3 %

VIRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

