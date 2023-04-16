Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 205 ($2.54) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMUK. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 212 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.89) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.89, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is 2,972.97%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

