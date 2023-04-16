Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,100 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 2,797,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46,801.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

