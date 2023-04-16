Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 8.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average of $186.97. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

