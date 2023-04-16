Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

TSLA traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.00. 96,438,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,294,016. The firm has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average is $183.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.