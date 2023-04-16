Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

VTEB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

