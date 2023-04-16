Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VITL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

VITL stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $548.89 million, a PE ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

