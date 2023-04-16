Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
VITL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.
Vital Farms Stock Down 1.9 %
VITL stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $548.89 million, a PE ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Farms (VITL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.