Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 79.4% in March

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.0 days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of VONHF opened at C$59.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.01. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$53.83 and a 12-month high of C$82.40.

Get Vontobel alerts:

Vontobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.