Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.97

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00013094 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $107.95 million and $5.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023399 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,339.79 or 1.00038234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.94654076 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,354,650.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

