Wanchain (WAN) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $54.26 million and $847,344.60 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00063262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,412,670 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

