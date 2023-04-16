WAXE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $23,150.77 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $73.23 or 0.00241664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.