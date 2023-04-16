Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.