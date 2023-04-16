Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

