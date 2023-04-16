Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $54.86 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 691.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.