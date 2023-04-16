Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 331,053 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,839,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,053 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

