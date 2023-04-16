Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 60,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 88,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

