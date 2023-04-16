Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 16,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBI. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

