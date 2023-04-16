Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 16,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $8.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
