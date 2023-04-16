Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 728.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 280.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 125.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 657,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 72.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 23,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

