WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 65.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Down 0.6 %

WRK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,189. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

