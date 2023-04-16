WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $41.39 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.39 million and approximately $703,112.34 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00331048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003336 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.