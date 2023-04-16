WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and $701,985.98 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00334743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003353 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

