Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 39.0% in March

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Wipro Stock Performance
WIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,971. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.06.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
