Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 39.0% in March

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,971. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 769,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 122,898 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 102,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.