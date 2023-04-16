WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $284.94 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.94 million and approximately $5.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02851386 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

