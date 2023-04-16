Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wright Investors’ Service Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IWSH remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile
