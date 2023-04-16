yearn.finance Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $302.54 million and $22.06 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $9,227.31 or 0.30445679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,788 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.