ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.90 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $453,740.22 and $18.90 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00141511 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00054807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00037765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

