ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $448,614.22

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $448,614.22 and approximately $21.97 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00140385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00054388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

