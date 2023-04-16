Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.17.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $231.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
