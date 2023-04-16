Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.