Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $619.54. 1,746,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,635. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $554.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

