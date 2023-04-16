Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $97.40 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,987 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $97,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.56. The stock had a trading volume of 720,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,718. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

