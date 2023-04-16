Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.43% of United Rentals worth $104,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.38.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $378.05. The company had a trading volume of 716,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.49 and a 200 day moving average of $371.72. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

