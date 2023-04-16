Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 25,040 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $51,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,953,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,524,092. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

