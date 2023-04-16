Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 66,360 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,360 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up about 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.89% of Logitech International worth $191,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Logitech International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 1,896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Logitech International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,413,000 after buying an additional 283,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 335,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,770. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.