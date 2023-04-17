109,322 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.05. 867,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

