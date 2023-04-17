207,500 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. G-III Apparel Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 0.9 %

GIII traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. 84,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $30.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.