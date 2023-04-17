3,692 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of XBI stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.83. 4,740,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,180,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.