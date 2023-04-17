374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Short Interest Update

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the March 15th total of 465,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in 374Water in the third quarter valued at $5,060,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 374Water in the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the third quarter valued at $979,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of 374Water stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.83. 238,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,127. 374Water has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $487.73 million, a PE ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.70.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Articles

