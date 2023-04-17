3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of 3i Group stock remained flat at $21.38 during trading on Monday. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.