3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of 3i Group stock remained flat at $21.38 during trading on Monday. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.
3i Group Company Profile
