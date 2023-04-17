49,571 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 84,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXU traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,087,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,076,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.