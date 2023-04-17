4,972 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $46.04. 4,196,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,761,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.