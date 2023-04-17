4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 14,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 352,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $562.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.
Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.