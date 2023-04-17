4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 14,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 352,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $562.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910. 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

