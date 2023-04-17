7Pixels (7PXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,264.99

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $52.01 million and approximately $27,264.99 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00010890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.21175176 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,835.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

