8,506 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,506 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.11. The stock had a trading volume of 504,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.68. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.