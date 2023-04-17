abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.14 ($2.26).

Several analysts have commented on ABDN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 210 ($2.60) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.66) target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of abrdn to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get abrdn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn

In other news, insider Mike O’Brien acquired 47,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £100,182.80 ($124,065.39). 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn Trading Down 1.2 %

abrdn Dividend Announcement

abrdn stock opened at GBX 205.30 ($2.54) on Monday. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($2.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.86. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,555.56%.

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.